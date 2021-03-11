Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

While many people still regard feline and canine domestic animals solely as rodent control or guard animals, a new generation of consumers is emerging who regard pet cats and dogs primarily as companion animals. As such, the role that dogs and cats play in Vietnamese society is changing. Among the most affluent socioeconomic groups in the country, especially urban dwellers in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang, keeping pedigree cats and dogs is a sign of economic and social…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to register strong growth as perception of pet ownership evolves

New regulations on pet breeding and product labelling signal changing attitudes

Perfect Companion and Mars compete for pole position through widespread distribution and price promotions

Pet shops remains the outright leading channel as pet owners prefer to shop local

Further positive growth slated for pet care over the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Young dog owners attracted to mid-priced segment with significant potential for further category development

Growth in the pet dog population despite dog attacks and the dog meat trade

Consistent and widespread distribution likely to support growth over the forecast period

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Premium brands come to the fore

The leading brands engage in in-store promotional activity to boost sales

E-commerce could prove crucial during the forecast period

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Strong growth prospects for cat food as keeping cats becomes more popular

Wider retail distribution and social internet sites key to rising sales of cat food

Premiumisation set to remain a major trend in cat food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Perfect Companion leads with the Me-O brand followed by Mars

Above-the-line advertising is minimal, placing limits on category growth potential

Companies compete using a variety of strategies with some focusing on dry cat food while others offer greater diversity

