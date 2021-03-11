Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet care continues to remain dynamic in Singapore, with active innovation in pet food and technological advancements in pet accessories. Pet food manufacturers are incorporating novel proteins, simplifying ingredient lists, using natural ingredients and making their foods more targeted towards breeds, age, and health conditions. Meanwhile, the threat of disruption from fresh home-cooked pet food start-ups remains small but is something to monitor over the forecast period. Pet accessories continu…
Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Pet Care in Singapore
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories
Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food
Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing
E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets
Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Dog owners seek out greater functionality and naturally-positioned dog food
Fresh dog food start-ups face challenges in scaling up
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Threat of disruption grows as start-ups flourish
E-commerce gains share from pet shops and supermarkets
Hill’s global product recall in 2019 not expected to heavily dent its growth prospects
CATEGORY INDICATORS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Pet cats are increasingly preferred to dogs
Wet cat food boosted by higher demand for raw and natural versions
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
….….Continued
