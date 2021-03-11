Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Attitudes to pet ownership are changing in Indonesia with consumers increasingly viewing their cats and dogs as part of the family. This coupled with an ongoing rise in the pet population continued to drive strong growth in pet care in both current value and retail volume terms in 2020. Increasing numbers of owners are shifting from non-prepared to prepared food, with increasing awareness about pet nutrition also helping to drive dynamic growth in mid-priced and premium dog and cat food. Leading…

Pet Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care booming as cats and dogs become a part of the family

Social media and pet lovers’ communities on the rise

New trade agreement benefits imported Chinese products but multinationals maintain dominance

E-commerce making gains with offer of convenience, value and variety

Pet care expected to continue on its strong growth path thanks to pet humanisation trend

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Other pets offer those with smaller homes the opportunity to own a pet

Non-prepared food seen as healthy and cheap limiting demand for other pet food

Exotic pets, social media and the rise of e-commerce

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

More expensive pets support demand for more expensive food

Central Proteinaprima leads thanks to diverse offer and ongoing investment in new product development

Citra Mandiri Kencana benefits from targeting different consumer bases with different brands

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Expanding pet population and pet humanisation trend point to a bright future for pet products

Owners invest in their pets’ health

E-commerce opens the door to more choice and more attractive prices

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Espree retains the lead thanks to strong distribution coverage for its wide range of pet shampoos and styling products

Pet healthcare unlikely to see significant changes with consumers putting faith in established brands

Cat litter remains highly fragmented with consumers largely focused on value and ease of availability

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Dog owners providing higher quality meals and treats for their pets

Health and wellbeing influencing new product development in dog food

Dry dog food benefits from the recommendation of vets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars collaborates with Shopee in online campaign as multinationals dominate

ProBalance finds instant success thanks to offer of affordable nutrition

Sponsorship of dog events and strong distribution key strengths for the leading brands

