Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet care sales in 2020 remain unaffected by the introduction of VAT, which was implemented in January 2018. The increase in prices has had little effect on pet owners as they want to buy the best products available for their pets. Many Emirati citizens are expatriates,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686299-pet-care-in-the-united-arab-emirates

working in well-paid jobs, and can afford high quality for their pets. In fact, consumers are more likely to save money on their own food rather than scrimp on their pets’ needs. As pet owners become increasingly aware of the impo…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paper-and-plastic-straws-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialty-chemicals-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Care in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to enjoy strong growth, whilst pet protection laws signify broader willingness to invest in pets

United Arab Emirates becomes even more pet friendly

International manufacturers such as Mars and Nestlé continue to lead despite emergence of niche players

Hypermarkets still leads, but pet shops and e-commerce retailers gain share as consumers want the best for their pets

New launches and increased premiumisation set to keep sales buoyant

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Other pet food continues to grow in popularity

Increasing differentiation and specification in fish and bird food

Premiumisation continues to gain ground in other pet food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Gonzalo Zaragoza Manresa takes lion’s share of sales with Kiki bird food

Premium food becomes more visible across distribution channels

Little share movement seen due to consumer loyalty

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 19 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 20 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Personalisation in pet products stimulates growth of niche products

Innovations continue to stimulate pet products

Hypermarkets and pet shops continue to lead but e-commerce increases share

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105