Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet care sales in 2020 remain unaffected by the introduction of VAT, which was implemented in January 2018. The increase in prices has had little effect on pet owners as they want to buy the best products available for their pets. Many Emirati citizens are expatriates,
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686299-pet-care-in-the-united-arab-emirates
working in well-paid jobs, and can afford high quality for their pets. In fact, consumers are more likely to save money on their own food rather than scrimp on their pets’ needs. As pet owners become increasingly aware of the impo…
Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paper-and-plastic-straws-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialty-chemicals-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Pet Care in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care continues to enjoy strong growth, whilst pet protection laws signify broader willingness to invest in pets
United Arab Emirates becomes even more pet friendly
International manufacturers such as Mars and Nestlé continue to lead despite emergence of niche players
Hypermarkets still leads, but pet shops and e-commerce retailers gain share as consumers want the best for their pets
New launches and increased premiumisation set to keep sales buoyant
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Other pet food continues to grow in popularity
Increasing differentiation and specification in fish and bird food
Premiumisation continues to gain ground in other pet food
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Gonzalo Zaragoza Manresa takes lion’s share of sales with Kiki bird food
Premium food becomes more visible across distribution channels
Little share movement seen due to consumer loyalty
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 19 Other Pet Population 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 20 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Personalisation in pet products stimulates growth of niche products
Innovations continue to stimulate pet products
Hypermarkets and pet shops continue to lead but e-commerce increases share
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/