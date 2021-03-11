Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet ownership is increasing in India due to urbanisation and rising disposable incomes among middle-class households, coupled with changing attitudes to pets. For example, while cats used to be seen as superstitious creatures this attitude is changing thanks to social media and the ongoing pet humanisation trend. This change in attitudes to pets is further illustrated by the increasing number of foodservice establishments, such as restaurants and cafés, which are becoming pet-friendly, with some…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555491-pet-care-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rock-climbing-ropes-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-education-data-security-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Care in India

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet ownership on the rise as attitudes to pets see positive changes

Nutrition the focus of pet owners as awareness of their pets’ needs grows

International brands dominate but competition expanding as new players enter the market

Pet shops and veterinary clinics maintain dominance as owners look for the best for their companions

Pet care set for bright future as owners show growing willingness to invest in their pets’ health and happiness

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105