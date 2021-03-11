Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Buoyant sales of pet products can be attributed primarily to the increasing propensity among Vietnamese consumers to treat their cats and dogs as fully-fledged family members. This marks a major departure of the previous cultural norm of keeping such animals solely

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555496-pet-products-in-vietnam

for traditional functional roles, mainly guarding the home in the case of dogs or catching rodents in the case of cats. In line with the pet humanisation trend, demand for all types of pet products is on the rise in all parts of the c…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-induction-cooktop-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hepatitis-drug-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet humanisation trend continues to boost sales of pet products

Changing attitudes towards animals likely to underpin sales growth

Pet dietary supplements remains a negligible category

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Hoang Anh Co maintains its lead in pet products

Pet products remains highly fragmented

New product launches have the potential to spark dynamism

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to register strong growth as perception of pet ownership evolves

New regulations on pet breeding and product labelling signal changing attitudes

Perfect Companion and Mars compete for pole position through widespread distribution and price promotions

Pet shops remains the outright leading channel as pet owners prefer to shop local

Further positive growth slated for pet care over the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 21 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105