Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet healthcare and dietary supplements are expected to show only slow growth over the forecast period as purchasing occasions decline. Pet healthcare products are only demanded when pets are sick and a vet’s prescription is obtained. Demand for pet healthcare

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555590-pet-products-in-singapore

products will likely be limited by growth in the pet population. Pet dietary supplements are also expected to see slower growth as pet food manufacturers continue to increasingly fortify their products and offer products targeted towards sp…

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-teletherapy-machines-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-electronics-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-device-type-power-discrete-power-module-and-power-ic-by-material-silicon-si-silicon-carbide-sic-and-gallium-nitride-gan-by-voltage-low-voltage-medium-voltage-and-high-voltage-by-vertical-ict-consumer-electronics-industrial-automotive-transportation-aerospace-defense-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in Singapore

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet healthcare supplements to grow slowly

Technology is helping pet accessories manufacturers drive revenue

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Kit Cat sees surge in share in cat litter

Niche players prove successful in other pet products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories

Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food

Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing

E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets

Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105