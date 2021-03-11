Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Pet products is expected to continue recording double-digit current value growth over the forecast period as demand continues to grow. The ongoing expansion of the other pet population should drive strong demand for other pet products such as terrariums, aquariums, and cages for reptiles, fish and birds respectively. While on the other hand, the grooming trend for furry animals such as cats, dogs and small mammals will likely drive demand for grooming products such as shampoos, conditioners, bru…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1556158-pet-products-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dc-current-sensors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mtorc-2-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Expanding pet population and pet humanisation trend point to a bright future for pet products

Owners invest in their pets’ health

E-commerce opens the door to more choice and more attractive prices

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Espree retains the lead thanks to strong distribution coverage for its wide range of pet shampoos and styling products

Pet healthcare unlikely to see significant changes with consumers putting faith in established brands

Cat litter remains highly fragmented with consumers largely focused on value and ease of availability

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care booming as cats and dogs become a part of the family

Social media and pet lovers’ communities on the rise

New trade agreement benefits imported Chinese products but multinationals maintain dominance

E-commerce making gains with offer of convenience, value and variety

Pet care expected to continue on its strong growth path thanks to pet humanisation trend

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 21 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105