Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Other pet products accounted for the largest share of total pet products current value sales in 2020, and remained one of the chief beneficiaries of pet humanisation in South Africa. The growing tendency of owners to treat dogs and cats like family members continued to drive demand for non-essential items that can improve the happiness, comfort and appearance of these pets, such as toys, beds, grooming products, clothes etc. At the same time, pet humanisation ensured many consumers were willing…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in South Africa

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet humanisation continues to boost spending on other pet products

More players introduce chewable flea/tick and worming treatments

Cat litter set to remain the most dynamic category

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Martin & Martin and Marltons remain the clear leaders in 2019

Private label penetration continues to rise

Added-value innovations expected to increase polarisation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care records improved performance in 2020

Pet humanisation continues to shape consumer preferences and fuel innovation

Martin & Martin maintains market lead but faces growing threat from RCL Foods

Supermarkets remains the leading distribution channel

Outlook for pet care remains positive despite growing economic uncertainty

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

