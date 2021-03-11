All news

Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Other pet products accounted for the largest share of total pet products current value sales in 2020, and remained one of the chief beneficiaries of pet humanisation in South Africa. The growing tendency of owners to treat dogs and cats like family members continued to drive demand for non-essential items that can improve the happiness, comfort and appearance of these pets, such as toys, beds, grooming products, clothes etc. At the same time, pet humanisation ensured many consumers were willing…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in South Africa
Euromonitor International
May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Pet humanisation continues to boost spending on other pet products
More players introduce chewable flea/tick and worming treatments
Cat litter set to remain the most dynamic category
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Martin & Martin and Marltons remain the clear leaders in 2019
Private label penetration continues to rise
Added-value innovations expected to increase polarisation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care records improved performance in 2020
Pet humanisation continues to shape consumer preferences and fuel innovation
Martin & Martin maintains market lead but faces growing threat from RCL Foods
Supermarkets remains the leading distribution channel
Outlook for pet care remains positive despite growing economic uncertainty
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 23 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

