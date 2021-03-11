Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The growing presence of pet festivals, such as the Yas and Dubai Pet Festivals, continues to stimulate growth of pet products in the United Arab Emirates. The presence of these festivals exposes pet owners to niche pet products that they might not otherwise know about. In addition, these festivals expose retailers to products such as personalised beds, wardrobes and toys, which has a knock-on effect as these products are increasingly found in pet shops.

Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Personalisation in pet products stimulates growth of niche products

Innovations continue to stimulate pet products

Hypermarkets and pet shops continue to lead but e-commerce increases share

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Company shares continue to stagnate in 2019 due to limited new launches

Colourful packaging helps to generate interest whilst eco-friendly products also gain ground

Pet Shop gains share in cat litter thanks to competitive pricing and new Thunder Paws products

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to enjoy strong growth, whilst pet protection laws signify broader willingness to invest in pets

United Arab Emirates becomes even more pet friendly

International manufacturers such as Mars and Nestlé continue to lead despite emergence of niche players

Hypermarkets still leads, but pet shops and e-commerce retailers gain share as consumers want the best for their pets

New launches and increased premiumisation set to keep sales buoyant

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

DEFINITIONS

….….Continued

