Global Pet Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Due to the pet humanisation trend and rising awareness among pet owners about the health and wellness of their pets, pet dietary supplements saw strong growth in 2020. Pet owners are becoming increasingly interested in pet dietary supplements such as amino acids, omega 3 and omega 6, with these products helping to ensure the good health of their pets. Owners are taking a more proactive approach to the health of their pets and are paying more regular visits to the vet, who often recommend pet die…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pet Products in India
Euromonitor International
May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Pet dietary supplements on the rise as owners invest in their pets’ health and wellbeing
E-commerce helps expand the range of options available in other pet products
From designer clothing to jewellery: Owners look to accessorise their pets
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Himalaya rapidly building a loyal following thanks to use of natural ingredients
Cat litter offers potential for more advanced products
Smart products and designer bedding deliver increased value
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet ownership on the rise as attitudes to pets see positive changes
Nutrition the focus of pet owners as awareness of their pets’ needs grows
International brands dominate but competition expanding as new players enter the market
Pet shops and veterinary clinics maintain dominance as owners look for the best for their companions
Pet care set for bright future as owners show growing willingness to invest in their pets’ health and happiness
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….….Continued

  

