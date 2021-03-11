Global Portable Players Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Wireless speakers continues to show strong demand, even though sales have been dampened by the closure of non-essential retail outlets as part of measures to contain COVID-19. While the potential to use wireless speakers away from home has been reduced under lockdown, the category continues to benefit from enhancing the audio experience provided by smartphones, which has remained important as consumers have sought to entertain themselves at home. Moreover, due to the presence of many players in…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390159-portable-players-in-india

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fabric-filter-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Portable Players in India

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemostat-powders-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers continues to see strong growth

E-readers struggles in the face of competition from smartphones

Amazon sees share decline, but increases commitment to smart speakers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smartphones threaten most portable players categories

Portable players struggle to differentiate the offer

Positive outlook for wireless speakers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105