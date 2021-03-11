Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced Dutch households to economise and prioritise essentials like food and cleaning products, consumers remain willing to spend money on products that offer high functionality, convenience and value for money. Within portable players, this is particularly visible with regard to wireless speakers. As workplaces, schools and social and entertainment venues closed, wireless speakers have been increasingly appreciated as a cheap way to access entert…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Portable Players in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) strengthens rather than creates new trends in portable players

Wireless speakers benefits from demand for high functionality, convenience and value for money to drive growth in portable players

Google Netherlands leverages innovation and competitive pricing to continue dynamic impact on wireless speakers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience, connectivity and value for money are set to drive volume and value growth in wireless speakers

Ubiquity of popular alternatives bodes ill for e-readers and portable media players

E-commerce retailers set to leverage convenience, wide assortments and competitive prices to make further volume share gains

CATEGORY DATA

