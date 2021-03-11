Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Strong demand for wireless speakers continues in 2020, an exception in a category where other products such as portable media players and e-readers are seeing considerable double-digit volume sales declines. Indeed, it is clear that despite an intensifying price-consciousness, exacerbated by the economic uncertainty of the pandemic, consumers still gravitate towards products that promise more convenience and value for money. Demand for popular wireless speakers was boosted during the lockdown ea…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amino-acid-analyzer-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Portable Players in Turkey

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales of wireless speakers continue strong growth in 2020, spurred by convenience and affordability

Smartphones continue to dampen appeal of e-readers

Aztek Teknoloji Urunleri Tic set to bolster its category leadership in 2020 after big boost in volume share of wireless speakers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for wireless speakers set to support performance of portable players over forecast period

Domestic brands set to benefit as international players likely to drop unprofitable portable media players

Demand for e-readers expected to continue to fall over the forecast period as consumers turn to smartphones for their reading

CATEGORY DATA

