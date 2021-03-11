Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Norway is predicted to result in a double-digit decline in volume growth for 2020, compared to volume growth of 3% in 2019. 2020 is expected to see a decrease in growth for each product, with wireless speakers moving from positive growth in 2019 to a negative decline for the year. This decline will be the result of increased price-sensitivity throughout the country, with the outbreak of COVID-19 increasing financial insecurity and encouraging consumers to focus on pur…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Portable Players in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales fall during the COVID-19 lockdown, as staying indoors leaves consumers with a reduced need for portable goods

Wireless speakers benefit from offering convenient, portable solutions; however, the outbreak of COVID-19 stifles growth in 2020

Alphabet retains its lead thanks to Google Home, as Amazon loses share to PocketBook

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume growth will remain in decline, as price-sensitivity and the competition from smartphones impacts sales of portable players

Wireless speakers have the best opportunity to drive innovation, recording the bulk of sales across the forecast period

E-readers record a continued volume decline over the forecast period, challenged by the competition from smartphones, as well as physical and audio books

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

