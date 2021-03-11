All news

Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Portable Players Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Norway is predicted to result in a double-digit decline in volume growth for 2020, compared to volume growth of 3% in 2019. 2020 is expected to see a decrease in growth for each product, with wireless speakers moving from positive growth in 2019 to a negative decline for the year. This decline will be the result of increased price-sensitivity throughout the country, with the outbreak of COVID-19 increasing financial insecurity and encouraging consumers to focus on pur…

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390167-portable-players-in-norway

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/optical-splitter-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Portable Players in Norway
Euromonitor International
September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyester-geogrid-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales fall during the COVID-19 lockdown, as staying indoors leaves consumers with a reduced need for portable goods
Wireless speakers benefit from offering convenient, portable solutions; however, the outbreak of COVID-19 stifles growth in 2020
Alphabet retains its lead thanks to Google Home, as Amazon loses share to PocketBook
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Volume growth will remain in decline, as price-sensitivity and the competition from smartphones impacts sales of portable players
Wireless speakers have the best opportunity to drive innovation, recording the bulk of sales across the forecast period
E-readers record a continued volume decline over the forecast period, challenged by the competition from smartphones, as well as physical and audio books
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Impact Switching Mode Power Supply Market in US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

A switched-mode power supply (switching-mode power supply, switch-mode power supply, switched power supply, SMPS, or switcher) is an electronic power supply that incorporates a switching regulator to convert electrical power efficiently. Like other power supplies, an SMPS transfers power from a DC or AC source (often mains power) to DC loads, such as a personal […]
All news News

Horticulture Lighting Market Research Report 2020 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Manufacturers, Recent Trends, and Business Growth Strategies 2027

jack

“The research study published by Market Research Outlet gives an exhaustive analysis of the global Horticulture Lighting Market. The Horticulture Lighting Market report offers detailed research updates and information related to market growth, demand, forecasts in the global Horticulture Lighting industry. Global Horticulture Lighting Market is valued at an estimated USD XX billion in 2020, […]
All news

Absolute Pressure Sensor Market Global Expansion by Key Segments and Industry Dynamics From 2021 to 2028

ajay

” Scope of the Global Absolute Pressure Sensor Market In terms of volume and value, a credible market size is given by the global Absolute Pressure Sensor market research report. Historical and recent market status with projected market size and developments are described in a simple manner in the report with a review of accurate […]