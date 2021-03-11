Global Portable Players Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales of portable players have dropped significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent halt in tourism as a significant portion of sales of these products is contributed by tourists. High-end portable players are especially taking a hit due to the tourist flow decline, as well as shrinking disposable incomes as a result of the poor economy caused by both COVID-19 and the political instability in Hong Kong.
Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390157-portable-players-in-hong-kong-china
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-pressure-boiler-tube-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Portable Players in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
September 2020
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smoked-meats-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decline in tourism due to COVID-19 and political instability impact sales in 2020
Growing demand for wireless technology benefits wireless speakers
Sony gains share with high-end media players, but sales hurt during COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Mixed performance going forward
E-readers to continue their downward trajectory
Wireless speakers continue to innovate and expand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/