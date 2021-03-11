Global Portable Players Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Wireless speakers and wearable electronics are the only products within consumer electronics expected to continue to enjoy unit sales growth in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, albeit at much reduced levels than in 2029 as the lockdown measures hit consumer disposable incomes hard.

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390180-portable-players-in-the-philippines

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gps-tracking-devices-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Portable Players in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-malt-extracts-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wireless speakers set to outperform in 2020 despite taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic

Steep declines for the rest of the category

Intense competition for wireless speaker customers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wireless speakers to remain the bright spot going forward

Manufacturers to offer ever more features to their wireless speakers

Ongoing channel switch to e-commerce likely

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Portable Players: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Portable Players by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Portable Players by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105