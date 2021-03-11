All news

Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Consumption of processed fruit and vegetables has been in decline for a number of years in France as more shoppers opted for fresh formats in the belief that these are more natural and potentially more nutritious. However, many took the precaution of stocking up on processed fruit and vegetables prior to and in the early stages of the initial COVID-19 lockdown period as a precaution against the potential shortage in fresh produce availability. Consumers who would normally buy fresh vegetables op…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Initial stockpiling early in the lockdown period eases as supplies of fresh products are maintained

Frozen processed fruit and vegetables given a boost during the lockdown period

Frozen processed potatoes boosted by consumer foodservice closures during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A return to falling consumption over the forecast period

Health trend leads to more organic options

Healthy options increasingly present in compotes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

All news

