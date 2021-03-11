Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Italy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

While all categories of processed fruit and vegetables have seen a notable uplift in retail volume sales in 2020 because of panic-buying and stockpiling arising from the lockdown, shelf stable beans have been the most impacted. In addition to the advantage of the shelf stable format’s product longevity compared with fresh varieties, consumers have been searching for alternative sources of protein to meat, amid news circulating of COVID-19 spreading in slaughterhouses.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

