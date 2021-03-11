Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Processed fruit and vegetables has benefited significantly from the outbreak and development of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in terms of retail sales. In line with a general shift towards healthier diets, the demand for these products accelerated as the pandemic increased health awareness and concerns among the population. If not viewed as offering immunity to COVID-19, a healthier diet is seen as an indirect way to prevent illness and susceptibility to the virus. With uncertainty about the extent and…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers panic buy processed fruit and vegetables to ensure supply of important ingredients for various meal solutions

Major health eating campaign pushes processed vegetables as alternatives to meat, while versatility of processed fruit and vegetables attracts attention of at-home consumers

Neerlands Glorie and Albert Heijn leverage wide product portfolios to tap into higher demand and boost retail value shares during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive but slower growth anticipated as the ebbing of the pandemic weakens key lockdown growth drivers

Convenience, versatility and health aspects offer strong growth potential for shelf stable beans and frozen fruit

Players seek to improve brand image and win over consumers by developing and communicating higher nutritional value of products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

