Global Processed Meat and Seafood in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has provided retail sales of processed meat and seafood with a strong boost in the Netherlands. As a result, processed meat is expected to see its first positive retail volume growth performance of the review period over 2020 as a whole, despite higher unit prices. Similarly, processed seafood is set to see a strong improvement in sales. Uncertainty about the extent and duration of the lockdown and fears over sustained supply encouraged consumers to stock up on frozen and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689857-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ccd-cameras-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ventilated-seats-market-estimation-2021-2027-applications-size-share-price-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-pen-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2030-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/power-over-ethernet-market-analysis-2021-2026-future-trends-growth-opportunities-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown sees consumers stockpile processed meat and seafood from physical retailers and e-commerce to guarantee supply

The pandemic accelerates strong lifestyle trends to put pressure on manufacturers of processed meat and seafood

Supermarket operators lead the category and development with strong and forward-facing private label lines

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Meat substitutes and processed seafood set to drive growth as processed meat loses appeal among an increasingly health-conscious consumer base

Government and other actors’ push for flexitarian diets diminishes demand for processed meat for health, ethical and sustainability reasons

Shift away from soy encourages new product development in meat substitutes as manufacturers seek to allay consumer fears over health, quality and taste attributes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105