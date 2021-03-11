All news

Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

HKScan Estonia AS is expected to lead processed meat and seafood with an increased value share in 2020. The company is particularly popular because of its wide range of different products in processed meat. This includes the recent addition to their range of processed meats using unusual and innovative marinade flavours, such as cherry rum or blackberry sauce.

 

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Processed Meat and Seafood in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

HKScan Estonia AS to increase lead in processed meat and seafood thanks to Estonians’ taste for barbecues

Paljassaare Kalatööstuse AS grows thanks to growing range of processed seafood products

UVIC AS leads growth in category thanks to natural image and growing vegetarian offering

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled meat substitutes will continue to grow as awareness of benefits of vegetarian diet grows

Chilled processed seafood to grow thanks to growing interest in Asian cuisine

Chilled processed poultry is set to outperform chilled processed red meat as consumers seek cheaper options

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

