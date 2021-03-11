All news

Global Public Administration, Defence and Social Security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Public Administration, Defence and Social Security market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Administration of Central, Regional and Local Bodies, Compulsory Social Security, Provision of Services to the Community as a Whole.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Public Administration, Defence and Social Security market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry Structure by Category 2017-2022, LCU million
Chart 4 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Industry’s Cost Structure
Chart 5 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 6 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 7 Market Structure by Key Buyer Groups 2012-2017, LCU million
Firmographics

…continued

