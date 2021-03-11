Global Ready Meals in Bosnia and Herzegovina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Ready meals is predicted to largely benefit from the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 overall, with current value sales rising significantly across all product areas. Due to lockdown that was implemented from 17 March 2020, many Bosnians have been spending more time at home due to the closure of schools and companies instructing their employees to work from home. During these months of home confinement, all meals were being prepared and eaten at home, which has been one of the largest factors encouraging…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Ready meals benefits from home seclusion as consumers spend more time eating at home

International players possibly pose a threat to leading regional players

Frozen ready meals remains immature due to lack of presence

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Resumption of pre pandemic routines promotes growth

Possibility of prepared salads gaining visibility due to growing health and wellness trend

Modern grocery retailers focus on expansion post lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

