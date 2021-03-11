Global Ready Meals in Italy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Ready meals has been positively and negatively affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy. One of the key drivers of sales in ready meals is convenience, with increasingly hectic lifestyles reducing the time consumers have to prepare full meals from scratch. However, the lockdown forced consumers into home seclusion as workplaces, schools, foodservice and entertainment venues closed. On the one hand, consumers had more time to prepare meals at home, which militated against the n…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

2020 IMPACT

Ready meals continues positive trajectory despite Coronavirus (COVID-19) generating push and pull factors

Home seclusion benefits chilled frozen meals, but households also look to longer-lasting shelf stable and frozen options to cope with stay-at-home measures

Leading players add healthier attributes to their main convenience selling points to increase value and lure consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to normalcy offers good growth potential, although value needs to be added to convenience to sustain healthy performance

Smaller portions, meal kits and more sophisticated offerings expected to pique the interest of convenience- and health-orientated consumers

Channel shifts benefit e-commerce and homeshopping as consumers warm to convenience and safe shopping options

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

