Global Retail and Wholesale in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Growth of the retail and wholesale industry in Indonesia accelerated in 2017, thanks to stable economic growth last year, recovering commodity prices, and rising household incomes. Moreover, the rapid growth of Indonesia’s manufacturing sector, and a strong domestic construction industry, also contributed to the industry’s growth over the year.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Retail and Wholesale market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail, Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel, Wholesale.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Improved General Economic Situation Expected To Sustain Industry’s Growth
Rising Commodity Prices To Help Sustain Industry’s Strong Growth To 2022
Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel Category To Sustain Stable Growth To 2022
Competitive Landscape
Coming Years Likely To Bring More Mergers, Acquisitions and Expansion Activity
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 6 Wholesale Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 7 Retail Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 9 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 10 Costs’ Structure
Trade
Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017
Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017
Market Structure
Chart 14 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers
Chart 15 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017
Chart 16 Demand Structure
Firmographics
Chart 17 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2012-2017
Chart 18 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2012-2017
Chart 19 Industry Concentration 2012-2017, % share of Turnover
Chart 20 Top Companies’ Shares 2017, % of Turnov

