Global Retail and Wholesale in Japan Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – Consumer spending returned to growth in Japan during 2017, reviving domestic demand for retail and wholesale services. The recovery was fuelled by improved economic conditions in the country, which benefitted from a 7% jump in exports due to expanding key markets overseas. Such a rise in economic activities also reduced the country’s already-low unemployment, leading to an additional boost in total consumer incomes in Japan.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Retail and Wholesale market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing.

the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

 

Product coverage: Retail, Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel, Wholesale.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail and Wholesale market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

