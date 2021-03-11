All news

Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Rice, pasta and noodles are all set to witness the strongest growth within packaged food staples in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown, with consumers stockpiling due to the longevity and essential store cupboard nature of these products. Dried pasta is set to be particularly successful in terms of real growth, with many companies changing production to increase the manufacturing capacity of their most popular lines, as well as implementing continuous manufacturing non-stop during the initial wee…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong growth due to stockpiling during the COVID-19 lockdown

Strong growth for instant noodles

Flexitarianism boosts consumption of starch-based foods

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation set to drive value growth

Room for growth for noodles

Organic formats set to perform well

……Continuned

 

 

