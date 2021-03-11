All news

Global RPC Group Plc market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

2016 was a good year for RPC Group. Through acquisitions, in particular GCS, RPC saw a sharp rise in revenues and widened expertise as a global rigid plastic packaging converter. By 2021 the group is equipped to benefit from sizeable opportunities in foods and beauty, but also in soft drinks, through pack solutions conveying portability and product freshness, and via closure innovation. Full business integration and greater focus beyond Western Europe will be key to securing long-term growth.

Euromonitor International’s RPC Group Plc in Packaging (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaging industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

