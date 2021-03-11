All news

Global Rtds Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Rtds Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

RTDs are not available in Saudi Arabia as alcoholic drinks are not permitted in the country under Islamic Law.

Euromonitor International’s RTDs in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6034859-rtds-in-saudi-arabia

Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-shower-devices-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTDs market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-whey-protein-powder-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Non alcoholic beer is the only category present, recording moderate sales growth
Carlsberg A/S continues to dominate sales of non alcoholic beer
Moderate growth expected as non alcoholic beer is set to remain the only category
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Advertising
Smoking ban
On-trade establishments
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Low-voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Kyocera, Knowles, Taiyo Yuden, Murata Manufacturing, Kemet

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Low-voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market. Global Low-voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Sports Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Adidas AG (Germany), Amer Sports Oyj (Finland), Nike Inc. (United States), Under Armour, Inc. (United States)

mark

  JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Sports Equipment Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Sports Equipment Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this […]
All news

Linear Tube Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Linear Tube Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]