Global Rtds Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The substantial sales declines that have plagued RTDs in recent years remain in effect during 2019 as the category registered further falls in demand in both the on-trade and off-trade. The category increasingly faces competition from flavoured/mixed lager, a category which has a fresher image and which is more in line with prevailing consumer trends. Moreover, Poles are becoming less interested in pre-mixed drinks, with freshly prepared cocktails one of the major trends in the on-trade in recen…
Euromonitor International’s RTDs in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
RTDs continue to fail to capture the collective imagination of Polish consumers
Marie Brizard maintains category leadership with its Sobieski Impress brand
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within RTDs
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of RTDs by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of RTDs: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of RTDs by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
…..Continued.
