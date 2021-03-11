Global Rubber and Plastic in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The plastic and rubber industries saw continued growth for the fourth consecutive year in 2017. Growth was driven primarily by expanding domestic demand and the automotive industry in particular. The automotive industry is the main consumer of plastic products in Indonesia. Also, not only are plastics widely used for consumer goods, but the materials are integral to the industrial sector as a production input for industries such as food and beverage packaging, electronics, cosmetics, pharmaceuti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443539-rubber-and-plastic-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Rubber and Plastic market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grab-wood-machine-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Plastic Products, Rubber Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rubber and Plastic market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-polycarbonate-glazing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Automotive, Natural Rubber and Packaging Increase Demand for Plastic and Rubber Industries

Expanding Automotive and Construction Industries To Drive Demand for Rubber

Purchases From Food Processing and Construction Industries Benefit Plastic Manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

Investments Into Rubber Plantations To Support the Industry

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Plastic Products Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 6 Rubber Products Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 8 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 9 Costs’ Structure

Trade

Chart 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 11 Exports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 12 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 14 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 15 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

Chart 16 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017

Chart 17 Demand Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105