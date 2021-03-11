All news

Global Rubber and Plastic in Japan Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – The industry started to expand slowly in 2017, marking a turnaround in production compared with the previous year’s decline. Japanese manufacturers invested more into robotics and other hi-tech machinery, and tapped into expanding foreign markets, which led to a 7% hike in the country’s exports. Likewise, the analysed industry’s exports also rapidly recovered and achieved rather steep growth.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Rubber and Plastic market at a national level.

It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plastic Products, Rubber Products.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rubber and Plastic market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

