Global Savoury Snacks in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The effects of COVID-19 will cause a second successive year of savoury snacks value sales decline in constant value terms in 2020, but not to the same magnitude as was seen after the social unrest of 2019. As with many snacks, figures will suffer due to the reduced on-the-go sales and impulse purchasing opportunities caused by social restrictions and closure of schools, offices and other non-essential businesses.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 signals a turning point for snacks, with healthy options

Evercrisp retains leading position in 2020 with strong innovation and marketing

Potato chips remain the most sold savoury snack despite increased health awareness in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks manage to weather the storm of social unrest and COVID-19 restrictions

Healthy snacks and entertainment stalwarts well placed to thrive in the new normal

Snackification consolidates and revolutionises the way of eating

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

