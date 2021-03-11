All news

Global Savoury Snacks in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The effects of COVID-19 will cause a second successive year of savoury snacks value sales decline in constant value terms in 2020, but not to the same magnitude as was seen after the social unrest of 2019. As with many snacks, figures will suffer due to the reduced on-the-go sales and impulse purchasing opportunities caused by social restrictions and closure of schools, offices and other non-essential businesses.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 signals a turning point for snacks, with healthy options
Evercrisp retains leading position in 2020 with strong innovation and marketing
Potato chips remain the most sold savoury snack despite increased health awareness in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Savoury snacks manage to weather the storm of social unrest and COVID-19 restrictions
Healthy snacks and entertainment stalwarts well placed to thrive in the new normal
Snackification consolidates and revolutionises the way of eating
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

