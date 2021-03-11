All news

Global Savoury Snacks in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks in Kazakhstan—particularly potato chips, popcorn, and puffed snacks—are closely linked with indulgence and fun and are therefore popular while watching movies with friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic they have been regarded as affordable, satisfying treats, and potato chips in particular are expected to be the primary growth driver in savoury snacks in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Potato chips and vegetable, pulse and bread chips remain primary growth drivers of savoury snacks, boosted by the strong rise of modern grocery retailers
Active advertising and interesting marketing campaigns keep brand loyalty high, reinforced by the rise of modern grocery retailers
Health and wellness trend favours sales of vegetable, pulse and bread chips in 2020, but influence remains limited
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players in savoury snacks will seek to attract younger consumers through product innovation and targeted marketing
Development of modern grocery retailing will benefit savoury snacks, especially private label, over the forecast period
Association with beer consumption will see players target male consumers through packaging and product design
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

