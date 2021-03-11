Global Savoury Snacks in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Potato chips is expected to remain popular in Kenya in 2020, seen by consumers as both an affordable and tasty snack. It is likely to keep its position as not only the biggest but also the best performing in both retail volume and current retail value terms. Potato chips will stay popular among consumers of all age groups, but particularly the young population, with this group likely to be largely responsible for potato chips’ strong growth. The increasing on-the-go culture in Kenya as a result…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011489-savoury-snacks-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-contract-manufacturing-market-2021-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-daily-disposable-contact-lenses-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Potato chips expected to remain popular in Kenya in 2020 as an affordable and tasty snack

Consumers expected to experiment with wider range of savoury snacks in 2020, prompted to try new products by healthy lifestyle trends

Domestic companies will dominate savoury snacks in 2020, with popular and lower cost brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New flavour innovations expected into the forecast period, as companies try to attract experimental younger consumers

Homemade, unpackaged snacks could take retail volume sales away from savoury snacks into the forecast period

Advertising will become increasingly important for savoury snacks brands into the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105