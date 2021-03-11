All news

Global Savoury Snacks in Saudi Arabia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks is well-positioned to take advantage of the prevailing trends in packaged food towards informal, snack-orientated consumption, and health and wellness. Nuts, seeds and trail mixes, rice snacks, and in particular vegetable, pulse and bread chips all look likely to benefit from consumers looking for healthier snacking options than products such as confectionery and sweet biscuits. Indeed, the growing consumer awareness of the negative impact of sugar consumption on health is expecte…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Health and wellness trends will impact savoury snacks in 2020, boosting sales of healthier products
Almarai will grow its current retail value share in 2020, while Mondelez will continue to lead savoury biscuits
Potato chips is expected to remain the most popular snack in 2020, though high product saturation is likely to discourage new investment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price sensitivity likely to generate retail volume growth for private label and local companies into the forecast period
Vegetable, pulse and bread chips expected to see retail volume growth into the forecast period, as consumers switch to healthier snacking options
Stricter regulations will raise challenges for savoury snacks into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

