All news

Global Savoury Snacks in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Savoury Snacks in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks is likely to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic as these products were stockpiled in large quantities before and during hard lockdown in quarter two of 2020. Furthermore, as consumers are constantly at home, many people have turned to snacking, particularly on potato chips. Affordable prices and widespread aggressive promotions and marketing campaigns also continue to bolster the demand for these products. Potato chips is also a highly popular snack for parties and celebrations an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010656-savoury-snacks-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/double-wall-corrugated-paperboard-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-demand-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-car-polish-wax-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Potato chips shows strong growth as consumers snack while at home due to COVID-19 lockdown in 2020
Peanuts’ unit price increases due to drought, and tortilla chips increase in popularity in 2020
Strong marketing and promotions help Simba maintain leading position, while National Brands lose value share in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers to curb demand over the forecast period due to economic woes
Healthy snacks benefit from health and wellness trend over the forecast period
Informal traders pose significant threat to sales
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Parking Assist Sensor and Devices�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Parking Assist Sensor and Devices Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to […]
All news

Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Gousto, Abel & Cole, Green Chef (Hello Fresh)

craig

HTF MI Latest publication of the “ Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) ” examines the market for Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the […]
All news

Bioinformatics Software Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2025

basavraj.t

The objective of the Bioinformatics Software research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Bioinformatics Software market and bringing the insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of Global Bioinformatics Software Market. The study also includes incisive […]