Global Savoury Snacks in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks will be slightly impacted by the pandemic in terms of current value growth rates in 2020 overall. However, the impact will be minor and savour snacks will still have a successful year in terms of current value sales. As the key distribution channels have remained open throughout lockdown, consumers have had continued access to savoury snacks. Furthermore, the extended periods of free time created by lockdown has also seen higher demand for savoury snacks. Potato chips and popcorn…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snacks suffers slightly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Intersnack remains leading company in 2020 despite losing some value shares
Forecourt retailers will be negatively impacted by lockdown restrictions in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Savoury snacks will be impacted by the economic recession over the forecast period
Vegetable, pulse and bread chips will benefit from the growing health and wellness trend over the forecast period
Potato chips and tortilla chips will remain the most popular over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

