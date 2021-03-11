Global Savoury Snacks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Savoury snacks is likely to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic as these products were stockpiled in large quantities before and during lockdown in quarter two of 2020. Furthermore, as consumers are constantly at home, many people have turned to snacking, particularly on vegetable, pulse and bread chips as these are deemed healthier. Conversely, savoury biscuits is expected to be stagnant in retail value growth in 2020 as demand for this product decreased during the pre-lockdown shopping rush and…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689873-savoury-snacks-in-france

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/material-jetting-mj-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-periphery-nerve-repair-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vegetable, pulse and bread chips shows strong growth as consumers snack while at home due to COVID-19 lockdown in 2020

More consumers move towards healthier savoury snacks, while the apéritif culture grows, despite pressure from healthier products and in 2020

Mindful eating increasingly popular, while French brands are upholding their local roots and new brand, Too Good, launches a sweet potato savoury biscuit in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers to curb demand over the forecast period due to economic woes

Premiumisation to meet the challenge from healthier alternatives

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105