Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The general health and wellness trend is set to continue to drive the performance of savoury snacks in 2020. The demand for products that address health and wellness concerns will support nuts, seeds and trail mixes, rice snacks and vegetable, pulse and bread chips. Higher awareness of their potential health benefits is likely to stimulate sales growth, with these products viewed as natural, healthy and sometimes even functional. For example, the consumption of nuts is perceived to reduce the ri…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health and wellness trend encourages the launch of new healthier savoury snacks in 2020

Snackification provides an opportunity for savoury snack manufacturers in 2020, as consumers turn to on-the-go meal replacements

Potato chips boosted by COVID-19, while manufacturers will look to healthier new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks expected to see retail volume and current retail value growth into the forecast period, due to convenience appeal

Private Label brands expected to perform well into the forecast period, with a low cost, trusted product

Health trends will continue influencing savoury snacks into the forecast period, with new product launches expected

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

…..Continued.

