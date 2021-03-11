Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Through government regulations on limiting social interaction due to COVID-19, with regional lockdowns, curfews, working and learning from home, consumers are generally spending more time at home. This has particularly negatively impacted products that are consumed on impulse such as savoury snacks. Sales are also affected by consumers prioritising essential food products over savoury snacks during this period of rising unemployment and declining disposable incomes.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727446-savoury-snacks-in-thailand

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-restaurant-online-ordering-system-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-positive-displacement-counters-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Savoury snacks impacted by home seclusion and prioritisation of essential items

Health trend limits savoury snacks’ performance

Local flavours and healthy savoury snacks influence new product development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prioritisation of essential products and increased health consciousness to limit future sales

Hunger for nuts, seeds and trail mixes, with improved offering expected

Future challenge for salty snacks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105