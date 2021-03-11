Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 is disrupting the normal lives of consumers, savoury snacks is expected to see slower growth in both retail volume and current value terms in 2020 than in any other year of the review period. The government has placed areas of the country in quarantine for weeks at a time, during which consumers are not supposed to leave their homes other than for shopping and other essential trips, with public transport not even running at times. This is leading to fewer impul…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727447-savoury-snacks-in-the-philippines

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-health-products-market-2021–industry-demand-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stock-option-plan-administration-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling maintains growth despite price-consciousness amongst some consumers

New product developments help maintain growth

Companies adapt to address new challenges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A return to dynamic growth along with busier lives

Changes in the competitive landscape could be on the horizon

Potential challenges to growth

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105