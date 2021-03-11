Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Savoury snacks recorded the strongest performance within Italian snacks during Q2 2020 as lockdown measures introduced by the government in response to COVID-19 resulted in many local consumers remaining at home for long periods of time, thereby encouraging greater snacking in terms of comfort eating or to accompany home entertainment such as watching a film, particularly incorporating the family. Increasing consumption of off-trade alcoholic drinks during this period also helped support greater…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strongest performance for savoury snacks during lockdown presenting plenty of snacking opportunities with Italians forced to remain at home

Intense competition as players continue to expand product portfolios to adapt to consumers’ changing demands

Strong performance for e-commerce during lockdown, while forecourt retailers loses impulse purchase opportunity due to restricted movement measures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive demand ahead for savoury snacks although foodservice will receive an initial boost as consumers regain their confidence as horeca opens, offering competition to home consumption

Value sales at constant 2020 prices will continue to rise driven by premium positioning of health-based or organic options

Single-serve portions offer greater impulse purchasing opportunities but raise questions regarding sustainable packaging

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

