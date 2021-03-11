Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Savoury snacks recorded the strongest performance within Italian snacks during Q2 2020 as lockdown measures introduced by the government in response to COVID-19 resulted in many local consumers remaining at home for long periods of time, thereby encouraging greater snacking in terms of comfort eating or to accompany home entertainment such as watching a film, particularly incorporating the family. Increasing consumption of off-trade alcoholic drinks during this period also helped support greater…
Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strongest performance for savoury snacks during lockdown presenting plenty of snacking opportunities with Italians forced to remain at home
Intense competition as players continue to expand product portfolios to adapt to consumers’ changing demands
Strong performance for e-commerce during lockdown, while forecourt retailers loses impulse purchase opportunity due to restricted movement measures
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive demand ahead for savoury snacks although foodservice will receive an initial boost as consumers regain their confidence as horeca opens, offering competition to home consumption
Value sales at constant 2020 prices will continue to rise driven by premium positioning of health-based or organic options
Single-serve portions offer greater impulse purchasing opportunities but raise questions regarding sustainable packaging
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued.
