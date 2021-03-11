Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for savoury snacks was bolstered by the COVID-19 lockdown, as more time spent at home strengthened an existing trend towards savoury snacks. Savoury snacks has also been a beneficiary of increasing consumer concerns about sugar consumption. As in other categories, health-awareness is a key influence on demand, with traditional savoury snacks providing consumers with portion control and monitoring opportunities through the use of multi-packs, while categories with a health-focused position…

Euromonitor International's Savoury Snacks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health-focused categories show strong growth in 2020

Concerns about portion control provide opportunities for value generation

Walkers addresses share decline by adapting to the health trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health to be the key influence

Popularity of at-home entertainment likely to drive demand upmarket

Niche players likely to become targets for leading companies looking to modernise their offers

