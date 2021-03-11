Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Savoury snacks is expected to see the strongest retail volume and current value growth rates within overall snacks in 2020. Unlike all other snacks categories, savoury snacks is expected to see higher volume growth in 2020 than was seen in the previous year. The consumer base for savoury snacks covers all age groups and income segments, as numerous products are available under various brands in an expanding number of flavours and at a whole range of price points. For the majority of Indonesian c…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More at-home snacking contributes to retail growth

Expansion of distribution and consumption occasions contributes to growth

New launches and new distribution strategies aim to maintain growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks set to see strongest growth within snacks in the forecast period

Growth prospects for tortilla chips thanks to new products and players

New flavour offerings are expected to maintain strong growth

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

