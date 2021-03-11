Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The demand for savoury snacks remains strong, with most products recording dynamic current value growth, ascribed to the increasing popularity of snacking. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are having several small meals instead of one big meal or are eating on the go. New product launches in line with the snacking trend are serving to further boost sales. Seeberger launched its Snack2go nuts, seeds and trail mixes line, which is a range of small on-the-go packaging formats containing nuts, seed…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent at home during lockdown helps drive sales of savoury snacks

Consumers looking for healthier savoury snacks

Kelly still the clear leader in savoury snacks, leveraging on its local provenance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further strong growth expected over the forecast period

Nuts, seeds and trail mixes fits well with health and lifestyle trends

Private label share continues growing

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

