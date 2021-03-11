Global Soup Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Chilled soup is expected to lead volume growth in 2020 as a popular convenient in option. The popularity of chilled soup has traditionally been due to its convenience and the perception from consumers that chilled soup contains more natural ingredients than other options in this category and can be cooked quickly with little preparation. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further contribute to the growth of chilled soup in 2020 as cafés were closed from March to June in 2020, which meant that…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Soup in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chilled soup to lead volume growth as convenient option during lockdown as frozen soup benefits from long shelf life

Yelli becomes increasingly competitive with range of products boasting foreign flavours

Salvest continues to lead category thanks to long-standing presence in the category and positive image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled soups and frozen soups to lead volume growth following COVID-19 pandemic, as manufacturers continue to develop product ranges

Soup to grow in the coming years although success in the category will be determined by healthy living trends

E-commerce to increase shares in soup, increasing pressure on hypermarkets and supermarkets

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

