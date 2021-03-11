All news

Global Sports Nutrition in Ecuador Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Global Sports Nutrition in Ecuador Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Sports Nutrition in Ecuador Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The lockdown and social distancing measures put in place by the Ecuadorian government included the forced closure of establishments considered as non-essential for several months.

Sports clubs, parks, and gyms were included on this list, negatively impacting sales of sports nutrition in Ecuador, particularly sales of sports protein powder, the biggest category in sports nutrition. Although the correlation between sales of sport nutrition and the actual practice of doing exercise at gyms was alre…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

