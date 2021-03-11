All news

Global Sports Nutrition in Georgia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Sports Nutrition in Georgia  Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Gym closures are expected to have a negative effect on the category as a whole in 2020 as many consumers purchase and consume products in sports nutrition in conjunction with particular exercise regimes and specific types of workouts (predominantly weightlifting). Furthermore, restrictions in outdoor exercise will also reduce the demand for sports nutrition products in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

